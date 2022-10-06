Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.36. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,886 shares of company stock worth $7,529,331 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

