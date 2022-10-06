Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $125.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

