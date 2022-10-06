Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,378,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

