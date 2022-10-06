Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, October 14th

Shares of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, October 14th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, October 14th.
Gravitas Education Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE GEHI opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62. Gravitas Education has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $15.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.
Gravitas Education Company Profile
