General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Cut by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $484,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $538,503,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

Shares of GD opened at $226.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

