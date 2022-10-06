FY2023 EPS Estimates for Warner Music Group Corp. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Warner Music Group in a research report issued on Sunday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Warner Music Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WMG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Warner Music Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

