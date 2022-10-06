FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.83.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.6 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

TSE AQN opened at C$15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$15.03 and a twelve month high of C$20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.47 billion and a PE ratio of 37.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

