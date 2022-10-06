Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

