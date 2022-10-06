Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,969 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 996,846 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $41,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,163,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,769 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

