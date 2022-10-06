Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $35.21. Approximately 101,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 143,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42.

