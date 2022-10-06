Financial Connections Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52.3% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

