Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,656 shares of company stock worth $70,321,787 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LLY opened at $331.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $226.05 and a one year high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $315.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

