Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Trading Down 3.4%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.02. 4,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 21,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Hydrogen ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Direxion Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

