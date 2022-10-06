Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Stock Performance

Deep Medicine Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deep Medicine Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAQ. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition by 34.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition by 29.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 354,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Company Profile

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

