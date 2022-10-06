Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $97.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 671.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 589,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 513,356 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 706,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 256,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

