Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Short Interest Up 8.9% in September

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 277,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $223.38 on Thursday. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.10.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $588.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 31.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVCO. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush upgraded Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.