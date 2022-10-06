Brokers Offer Predictions for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.92.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 144,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 38,069 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,901,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,339,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Papa John’s International

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

