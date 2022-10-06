Brokerages Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) PT at $149.17

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $141.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.32 and a 200-day moving average of $135.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

