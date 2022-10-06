Brokerages Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target at $57.57

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,161 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,114,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 529,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 114,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 106,927 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.07. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $114.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

