Brokerages Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Target Price at $87.50

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS stock opened at $72.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average of $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,017,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,783,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after acquiring an additional 234,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140,451 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 10.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

