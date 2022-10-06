Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Target Price at $29.29

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $102,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,718.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 526,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 41.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 561,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 164,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMBM opened at $17.65 on Monday. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.