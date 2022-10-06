B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 530.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 530.78 ($6.41).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 577 ($6.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.80) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.74) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 319.50 ($3.86) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 289 ($3.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.87). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 373.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 423.48. The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 760.71.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.