Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $23.23 Average PT from Analysts

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.72 million. Analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $53,340,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $42,487,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $16,154,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $11,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

