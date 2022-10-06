Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $130,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $204.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.15. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,750 shares of company stock worth $7,178,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.