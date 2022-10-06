Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Target Price at $100.78

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.34.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.