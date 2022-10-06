Analysts Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT at $3.85

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TerrAscend will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

