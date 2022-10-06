Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Target Price at $16.40

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

PG&E Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PG&E by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PG&E by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,449,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,007,000 after acquiring an additional 789,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PG&E by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $492,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCG stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

