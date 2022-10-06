Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,501. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

