Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hartford Investment Management Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,011,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

