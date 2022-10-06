Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s 10th Largest Position

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Stanley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,011,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,501. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average is $115.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

