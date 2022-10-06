15,865 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Danaher by 73.4% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $282.29 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

