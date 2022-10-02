Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,755 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 20,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 130,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

WFC opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

