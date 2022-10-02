Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Stryker by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Stryker by 307.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

SYK stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.02. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

