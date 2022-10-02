Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $99.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day moving average is $92.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

