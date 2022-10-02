Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

YUM stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.30 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

