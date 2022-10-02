Western Financial Corporation Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.0% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $242,940,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $472.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.48. The firm has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

