Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 79 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

AVGO stock opened at $444.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.90 and a 200-day moving average of $542.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.64 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

