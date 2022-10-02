Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 618 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $170.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day moving average of $192.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.