Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 167.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

