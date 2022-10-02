Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 165 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $358.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

