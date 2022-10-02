Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after buying an additional 784,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Motors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after buying an additional 157,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

