Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 2.1 %

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

NYSE CL opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

