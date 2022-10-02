Welch & Forbes LLC Has $7 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $204.75 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $204.57 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.30 and a 200 day moving average of $246.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

