Welch & Forbes LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

BSV opened at $74.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

