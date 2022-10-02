Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $116.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.68. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $129.76. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

