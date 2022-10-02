Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $213.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.68 and its 200 day moving average is $247.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

