WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of WEC Energy Group worth $16,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

