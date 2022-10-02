Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 72,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.36.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.