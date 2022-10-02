Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE VLO opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

