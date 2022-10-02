Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 833 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

General Motors Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

